For folks who haven't dropped off their ballots yet, Mountain Line Busses wants to help folks plan their trip to the ballot box.
"Transportation should not be a barrier to participate in democracy," Mountain Line Communications Shanti Johnson said.
Mountain Line has always provided a free ride to the polls on election day, now they want to make sure voters know where they are going.
"This year we wanted to go one step further and help people connect with where they need to drop off their ballot with a map we are calling Bus-To-Ballot," Johnson said.
The Bus-To-Ballot map shows both bus routes and ballot locations so voters can quickly find out what route they should take to get to their poling place. Even if you don't know where your polling place is everyone can drop off their ballot at the election center.
"The best way to get to the election center is route 2 it is actually one of our most frequent routes it runs every 15 min and there is a stop just outside the election center," Johson said.
While the Bus-To-Ballot maps is a great tool to plan your trip, if you still have questions Mountain Line says they are always there to help.
"Call us! We love to help you plan your route," Johnson said, "you can call us at (406)-721-3333 from 7 am to 5 pm and let us know, where you are starting from, which drop off location you need to get to, and we will tell you which route to take and what time to catch the bus," Johnson said.
All mountain line busses are free to ride and are ADA accessible.
Mountain line will be operating on a tier 2 schedule Tuesday, November 3. Tier 2 means route 8 is suspended and route 12 is adjusted. All other routes are operating as normal. Route 8 riders still have access to service on routes 1, 2, 6, 7, 9 and 12. More information about scheduling is on their COVID-19 page.
Polls open Tuesday from 7 am to 8 pm.