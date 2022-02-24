RED LODGE, Mont. - Jack Ballard, a candidate for the Second Congressional District covering eastern Montana announced he is ending his campaign.
Ballard said his campaign did not raise enough to keep paying campaign staff and fund travel, advertising, materials and other basic expenses through the primary.
“I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Montanans across the state who have supported my campaign, from Broadus to Libby, and from Glasgow to Dillon,” Ballard said in a statement. “I had many strong supporters – Democrats, Republicans and independents - who believe in the message that Montana needs a representative in Congress who looks out for workers, farmers and ranchers, our priceless public landscape and the infrastructure needs of local communities.”
“It was an honor to get out to places throughout the eastern district and meet Montanans. I visited not only the bigger population centers, but also rural communities like Sidney, Forsyth, Bridger and Havre. I met with high school students, laborers, ranchers, retirees... folks from all walks of life, all wonderful people.”
“I will continue, through my writing and actions, to influence politics in a direction that best serves the people of Montana.”
