MISSOULA, Mont. - We are tracking the Western Congressional nomination race in Montana where results are getting closer than expected.

For the Republican Party statewide, Zinke has 41% of votes and Olszewski has 40%, seperated with close to 1,000 votes.

In the Flathead, Ryan Zinke has 31% of the votes and is trailing behind Al "Doc" Olszewski with 48% of the votes.

Montana is still counting votes, making it possible for Olszewski to surpass Zinke and become the party's Western Congressional nominee for the Republican Party.