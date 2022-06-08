MISSOULA, Mont. - We are tracking the Western Congressional nomination race in Montana where results are getting closer than expected.
For the Republican Party statewide, Zinke has 41% of votes and Olszewski has 40%, seperated with close to 1,000 votes.
In the Flathead, Ryan Zinke has 31% of the votes and is trailing behind Al "Doc" Olszewski with 48% of the votes.
Montana is still counting votes, making it possible for Olszewski to surpass Zinke and become the party's Western Congressional nominee for the Republican Party.
