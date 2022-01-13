HELENA, Mont. - Cora Neumann announced her plans to run for Congress in Montana’s western district.
“It's official! Today I filed with the MT Secretary of State to run for Congress in our brand new western district,” Neumann said on Twitter. “This is a huge milestone for us! I couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has done since we launched in July, and so excited for the year to come.”
It's official! Today I filed with the MT Secretary of State to run for Congress in our brand new western district. This is a huge milestone for us! I couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has done since we launched in July, and so excited for the year to come. #mtpol #mt01 pic.twitter.com/nEYaDtKg6b— Cora Neumann (@CoraforMT) January 13, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.