HELENA, Mont. - Several election-related bills that were recently enacted will not be able to be enforced, a court has ruled.

Recently passed bills that ended same-day voter registration, blocked organized ballot collection, required a photo ID to vote in an election and restricted newly 18-year-old voters from accessing ballots cannot be enforced following the ruling.

Plaintiffs argued that the laws restricted young Montanans’ right to vote, and create a burden on young voters.

According to Upper Seven Law, the court agreed that the laws should be enjoined until at least the conclusion of the case and the laws will not be in effect for Montana’s primary elections in June.

