HELENA, Mont. - Tom Winter has conceded in his bid to be a part of the election for the state's November election for the Western U.S. House District.

Winter gave the following statement on Twitter:

We lost. And we fought for what’s right while outspent 18 to 1 & never compromised our MT values:

- universal healthcare

- assault weapons ban

- ending oil leases

- abortion rights for *all*

Your integrity inspired us to public service. What a privilege to ask for your vote.