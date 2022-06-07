HELENA, Mont. - Tom Winter has conceded in his bid to be a part of the election for the state's November election for the Western U.S. House District.
Winter gave the following statement on Twitter:
We lost. And we fought for what’s right while outspent 18 to 1 & never compromised our MT values:
- universal healthcare
- assault weapons ban
- ending oil leases
- abortion rights for *all*
Your integrity inspired us to public service. What a privilege to ask for your vote.
We lost. And we fought for what’s right while outspent 18 to 1 & never compromised our MT values:— Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) June 8, 2022
- universal healthcare
- assault weapons ban
- ending oil leases
- abortion rights for *all*
Your integrity inspired us to public service. What a privilege to ask for your vote.🇺🇸
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.