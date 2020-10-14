While many Montanans are voting absentee some folks say they still want to drop their ballot off in person.
"Its one of the most important duties and privileges we have in the united states," Voter Randy Munn said ballot in hand.
Munn walked to the Ravalli County Administration Center Wednesday to drop off his ballot.
"I wanna make sure I vote and with the questions about the post office and delivery of votes I want to do it early so its counted," Munn said.
Munn isn't the only one here who said he is more comfortable voting in person. In fact that was a common complaint in Hamilton when mail in voting was first announced.
"Especially our poll voters were very upset which I understand but in Ravalli County we use schools as polling places and as everyone is seeing schools are struggling," Election Administrator Regina Plettenberg said.
In order to keep pressure off schools, and to appease voters who were adamant on voting in person, Ravalli County set up a ballot drop box, and its been a success.
"You probably saw as you were coming in there is a steady stream of voters who are doing just that," Plettenberg said.
Election officials ask voters to fill out their ballots and sign it before coming to the election office. That way they can limit lines and the time you have to spend outside the safety of your own house.
With election day three weeks away you still have time to drop off your ballot.
"We will be open every business day from now until the election," Plettenberg said.
If you haven't received your mail in ballot yet keep an eye on your mail and feel free to reach out to your local election office if you need a replacement ballot.