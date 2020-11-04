Multiple states had recreational marijuana on the ballot this year including Montana and the Treasure State is projected to pass initiative 190, making recreational use legal for anyone over 21.
In a report by they University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the tax revenue brought in by cannabis could fill the gap caused by the pandemic.
A 20% tax will be levied on all sales of recreational marijuana and researchers say that will likely bring in $43-$52 million in revenue over five years.
While the money is an incentive, researchers share what else drove Montana to legalization.
"Montanans have already experienced the appearance of Montana businesses selling cannabis openly and legally with medical but now we can expect more of that," Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research Patrick Barkey said.
His research says recreational cannabis total sales could be between $217-$259 million over the five year period.
But Barkey says it could be a slow start for producers.
"I think the more important take away is it'll take some time for production to meet the demand of these retail dispensaries," Barkey said.
As mass production here in Montana becomes more efficient not only will it bring in more revenue but recreational users could also see a benefit.
"Its the anticipation of that efficiency that our economy will bring down the retail price of cannabis," Barkey said.
Researchers even factored in tourists making purchases. In just a single year, sales to tourists could generate close to $6 million.
As of Wednesday night, reports show 57% of voters were in favor of legalization with 43% against it.