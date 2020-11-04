Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AMELIA BROOKS, A WHITE 22 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 220 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES, BROWN HAIR THAT CHANGES TO BLONDE HALFWAY DOWN, AND BRACES. AMELIA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE OCTOBER 13TH WHEN SHE LEFT ON FOOT FROM A RESIDENTIAL AREA IN BILLINGS, MONTANA. SHE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS KNOWN TO USE DRUGS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT AMELIA, PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 657 8460.