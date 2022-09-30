HELENA, Mont. - Bills passed during the 2021 Montana Legislative Session eliminating election day registration, paid ballot collection and changing voter ID requirements have been ruled unconstitutional Friday.

Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation, and Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG) challenged the bills in September 2021, Upper Seven Law said.

The ruling was handed down by the Thirteenth Judicial District Court and permanently enjoins the Secretary of State from enforcing House Bill 176, Senate Bill 169 and House Bill 530.

This comes after the Court permanently enjoined House Bill 506 in July, which prevented new voters from accessing absentee ballots or voting early in-person until they actually turned 18.