The 2020 election is right around the corner, and voters across the country and Montanans are casting their votes for the various elections. Here is a map to Montana Right Now's coverage plan for the day and how to keep up with the action on all of our platforms.
Programming Schedule:
5:26pm - Montana Right Now will be checking in with live updates on local races twice every hour throughout the night. We also have our full team of reporters spread out across the state providing updates and reactions from inside the community.
8:30 pm - A special digital election newscast streamed directly to Montana Right Now and our apps. We are expecting to receive the first results, make sure to watch to see who takes an early lead.
9:00pm - Another special digital election newscast with more results and reactions.
10:00pm - A special digital election newscast
11:00 pm - Wrap up election day coverage
Our team is dedicated to providing you with information and results from the elections as quickly and accurately as possible. You can stay up to date with this information by watching our coverage on TV, streamed to our website, or streamed to our apps. In addition to watching the coverage live, you can receive breaking election updates on the KTMF app (Apple) (Android), KFBB app (Apple) (Android) and KWYB app (Apple) (Android) by downloading and enabling push notifications.
Of course, you can always find updates and information regarding all the election information on our website at Montana Right Now.