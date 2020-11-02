We’re less than 24 hours away from the polls opening and election offices across the state have been busy preparing for weeks.
Cascade County election representatives are hoping other officers across the state have learned from a ballot blunder during the primary this year. We broke that news to you on Montana Right Now, which resulted in the state briefly reporting the wrong numbers that night.
Cascade County Elections Administrator Rina Moore says the state's collective counting system was simply off and was immediately corrected within a few hours, which probably won't happen again tomorrow night.
"I would certainly hope that the state would have learned from the error from the last time. What they did was; when you go in and you upload some of your test result information into the system just to make sure that it’s working, those numbers have to be removed from the system so that everything is zeroed out."
Election offices across the state are currently running and approving those tests all day to prove their counting machines are working correctly.
"Before we start counting on Election Day we run 0 reports and we have our judges and also our observers review the reports to show that everything has a 0 in it and that there aren't any previous numbers in it. That's what the state should be doing and I would hope they would be doing that so there's not a re-occurrence of what happened in the primary."
She hopes state election officials will make sure all machines are recording the right numbers from the beginning on Tuesday.
We’ll share the latest vote counting updates through the week both on air and online.