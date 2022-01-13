HELENA, Mont. - Election season is officially underway as candidates from all over Montana file for a variety of political offices.
The newest seat to be voted on is Montana’s second congressional seat. Back in November, a special committee decided on how to divide Montana in half to create two different congressional districts.
Several candidates have announced they plan on running for those seats. But up until Jan. 13, nothing was official as that is the first-day candidates are eligible to file for any office.
You can find the current list of candidates for all offices across Montana on the state’s Secretary of State website here.
Voters will decide who will be on the general election ballot through a primary vote in June.
