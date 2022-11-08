First polling numbers for The Born Alive Act LR - 131 show voters are against the legislative referendum. The polls closed at 8 PM and right now 64% of the votes are against The Born Alive Infant Protection Act.
26,401 ballots have been counted with 66/663 precincts partially reported.
This Act legally protects born-alive infants by imposing criminal penalties on health care providers who do not act to preserve the life of such infants, including infants born during an attempted abortion. A born-alive infant is entitled to medically appropriate care and treatment. A health care provider shall take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.
A born-alive infant means an infant who breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles, after the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother.
A health care provider found guilty of failing to take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve a born-alive infant under this Act faces punishment of a fine up to $50,000 or imprisonment up to 20 years, or both.
For more results from election night go here.
