FLATHEAD COUNTY- First numbers show voters in favor of a tax on non-medical marijuana, but they are split when it comes to taxing medical marijuana.
As of 12:04 pm, 21,235 votes are in favor of a non-medical marijuana tax while 7,389 are against it.
It’s a closer race for the medical marijuana tax, with votes against the tax slightly in the lead.
Currently there are 14,088 votes for the tax, and 14,581 against the tax.
All 42 precincts are partially reporting at this time.
Flathead County residents were voting for or against a three percent marijuana sales tax option for both recreational and medicinal purposes. State taxes are currently a four percent for medical marijuana and twenty percent for recreational marijuana.
The revenue generated from the tax would go into the county's general fund, and a public session would determine how that revenue is spread. The tax goes into effect 90 days after the election.
