POLSON, Mont. - Former Montana State Representative Tom Winter announced he is running for Congress.
Winter announced his campaign to represent Montana’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 general election.
“For the first time in 30 years, we Montanans will gain another congressional district. This is a huge opportunity for the future of our home and I’m ready to do everything I can to make sure we don’t miss it,” says former Montana State Rep.Tom Winter. “Big corporations and out-of-state billionaires have broken our politics and weakened the labor laws that gave our lives stability here. We have the opportunity to undo that harm.”
“Wealthy out-of-staters and multinational corporations think they can make our home their own personal playground. I’m running for Congress not because I alone can fix these problems —but because I know we can if we work together,”continues Winter. “Together we can put outcomes ahead of ideology. Together we can bring back a Montana where we can live free, healthy, and prosperous lives. We can be what we once were — a place that values good clean work, fair play, and equal opportunity.”
