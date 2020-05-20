GREAT FALLS - By now you should have received your primary elections ballot in the mail. If you haven't, Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore says there are a few reasons why:
• You've moved and haven't updated your address
• Your ballot came back as un-deliverable
If this has happened to you, you'll need to head to the Cascade County Elections Office to get your ballot issued to you.
If you did get your ballot but something is wrong with it you will need to head to the Cascade County Elections Office to get a new one.
People living in the outer lying areas of Cascade County (i.e. Belt, Fort Shaw, Cascade, Vaughn) and you still don't have your ballot you'll have to come into town to pick one up as well.
No ballots will be issued at the usual voting sites in rural Cascade County.
Once you've filled out your ballot you simply need to mail it back in.
Monday June 1st the Elections office will be able to issue ballots form 7a-12p. You will also be able drop your completed ballot to this office on Monday
Tuesday June 2nd (Election night): if you haven't mailed your ballot in you'll need to drop it off at either the Elections office in Great Falls or at the Exhibition Hall at the ExpoPark. Both locations are open from 7a-8p.
Residents in rural Cascade County can drop off at the following locations:
Belt: Belt Senior Center 19 Castner St
Vaughn: Vaughn Fire Dept 360 Post Ave
Fort Shaw: Sun River Valley Senior Center 13319 MT-200, Fort Shaw
Cascade: Wedsworth Hall 13 Front St S
**Again no ballots will be issued at these rural locations. These are drop off points in case you haven't mailed your ballot back in.
Montana Right Now will be bringing live coverage all night on June 2nd. We will post the first results on our home page at 8pm.