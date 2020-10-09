Greg Gianforte is a Republican running to become Montana’s next Governor against Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney. He currently serves as Montana’s lone Congressman, a seat he won during a special election in 2017. Gianforte is running on his “Montana Comeback Plan,” which includes priorities such as job growth, education, and cutting taxes. For more information about Gianforte and his campaign, click here.
Hometown Election Headquarters: Greg Gianforte
