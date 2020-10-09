Steve Daines is a Republican running for Montana’s US Senate seat. He has held the position since 2015; prior to being a Senator, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman from 2013 to 2015. According to his website, some of his top priorities include: creating jobs, securing borders, cutting government spending, and protecting Second Amendment Rights. For more information about Daines and his campaign, click here.
Hometown Election Headquarters: Steve Daines
