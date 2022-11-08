HELENA, Mont. - Ingrid Gustafson is leading in votes for Montana Supreme Court Justice as of 11:14 pm.
Ingrid Gustafson - 78,401
James Brown - 64,790
At this time, 144 precincts out of 663 are partially reporting, with 196 fully reporting.
Gustafson was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in December 2017 and was elected in 2018. She has presided over a general jurisdiction court serving for 14 years as a District Court Judge for the 13th Judicial District, Yellowstone County, Montana.
James Brown has practiced before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Federal District Court of Montana, the Montana Supreme Court and in various state district courts around Montana.
