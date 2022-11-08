MISSOULA COUNTY - As initial results come in, reported votes don't seem to favor of the Missoula County fairgrounds bond as of 11:42 pm.
Currently, all 52 precincts are partially reporting results.
The Missoula County fairgrounds bond looks to add a new indoor livestock arena and invest in a new rink to boost access all year round.
The $19 million, 20-year general obligation bond would provide revenue to construct an agricultural and livestock arena for 4-H, FFA and other community programs. It would also build a third sheet of ice at Glacier Ice Rink, with $5 million in private funding, and make site improvements and enhance green spaces.
