HELENA, Mont. - James Brown conceded in the Montana Supreme Court Justice #2 race against Ingrid Gustafson Wednesday morning.
Brown said the following in a press release from his team:
“We fell short after a hard-fought campaign where we were significantly outspent by special interest groups and saw millions of dollars in liberal money flood the state in the final weeks of this race. Even so, I am humbled by the high level of support our campaign received from Montanans from all across the Treasure State and from all walks of life.
Running for the Montana Supreme Court has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career and that is due, in part, to the opportunity the race afforded me in meeting great Montanans from Alzada to Libby.
I congratulate Justice Gustafson on her election. To every supporter from across the state, please remember, there’s still important work to do and we can’t give up on our shared goal to restore accountability in our judicial branch and bring balance to the Montana Supreme Court.”
Gustafson was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in December 2017 and was elected in 2018. She has presided over a general jurisdiction court serving for 14 years as a District Court Judge for the 13th Judicial District, Yellowstone County, Montana.
James Brown has practiced before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Federal District Court of Montana, the Montana Supreme Court and in various state district courts around Montana.
