MISSOULA, Mont. - Voters in Missoula County are being encouraged to drop off their ballots at the county elections office to ensure they will be counted for the Sept. 12 election.

According to Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman, as of Sept. 5, only about 21% of the ballots his office mailed out for the municipal primary have been returned.

If you haven’t mailed your ballot already, you can drop it off weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Elections Center (green building) at 140 N. Russell St. in Missoula.

Post marks are not sufficient for ballot return dates, and USPS recommends mailing ballots no later than a week before the election.

The day of the election, you can drop off your ballot from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm at the following locations:

Missoula County Fairgrounds, between the Fairgrounds and the YMCA off Russell St. (drive-thru)

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Former Cold Springs School, 2625 Briggs St.

C.S. Porter Middle School, 2510 W. Central Ave.

Missoula County Elections Center (ADA voting equipped)