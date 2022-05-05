HELENA, Mont. - A ruling by a Bozeman judge stopping House Bill 325 is now being appealed by Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen.

Introduced last year, HB 325 would put to vote the option for Montanans to elect Supreme Court justices by district instead of statewide.

If voted in, the bill would divide the state into seven Supreme Court districts:

First district: Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Pondera, Teton, and Toole Counties;

Second district: Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Golden Valley, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, and Wibaux Counties;

Third district: Yellowstone County;

Fourth district: Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Powell, and Ravalli Counties;

Fifth district: Flathead, Glacier, Lincoln, and Sanders Counties;

Sixth district: Gallatin, Madison, and Silver Bow Counties; and

Seventh district: Mineral, Missoula, and Lake Counties.

The text of the bill says the legislature will review the districts after each census to maintain districts with approximately equal populations while following county lines.

A release from the Attorney General says the Bozeman judge decided in March the bill would conflict with the 2012 Supreme Court Reichert ruling, with Knudsen saying the judge's decision was made "erroneously."

In addition, the release says Attorney General Knudsen also filed a motion to disqualify the current Supreme Court justices from the case because each has a substantial interest in how and where they seek re-election.