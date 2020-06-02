HELENA- The Montana Democrats have released the following statement on Tuesday night’s gubernatorial primary election results:
“Congratulations to Lt. Governor Cooney and his campaign. Mike ran an extraordinary campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited to elect him as our next governor."
"Mike Cooney has spent his entire career fighting for working Montanans. He has a proven track record of bringing people together, finding responsible solutions, and getting things done, while never compromising on his Montana values. As our next Governor, Mike will lead the fight to make sure Montanans have good-paying jobs, lower prescription drug costs, increase access to quality health care, and protect our public lands. We can’t wait to help Mike defeat Greg Gianforte – again."
"To Whitney Williams, thank you for your leadership. Our party and our state are better for the campaign you ran."
"Greg Gianforte has emerged from the Republican primary damaged and weak. After facing months of scathing attacks from his fellow Republicans for being an out-of-touch millionaire who attacks reporters and lies to the police, Gianforte inherits a deeply divided MTGOP, which he is utterly incapable of uniting."
"Montanans rejected Greg Gianforte in 2016, and they’ll do it again this November. After serving 3 years in Congress, Greg Gianforte skipped more votes than 93% of his colleagues, including a critical vote to fund the CDC. Greg Gianforte has some nerve asking Montanans for a promotion when he couldn’t be bothered to show up for his job in Congress. That might fly in New Jersey, but it won’t in Montana. Montana Democrats are fired up and ready to defeat Greg Gianforte – again."