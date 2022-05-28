Election day is June 7, and with recent changes in how Montanans can vote, we have put together all you need to know for this year’s elections.

On election night, election results can be viewed here.

Montana Right Now has broadcasted several debates hosted by the Montana Farmers Union asking Montana's Congressional candidates questions surrounding agriculture issues in the Treasure State.

If you missed a debate, you can re-watch any of them here:

Montana U.S. House District 2 (R) Primary Debate, April 21

Montana U.S. House District 2 (D) Primary Debate, April 28

Montana U.S. House District 1 (D) Primary Debate, May 6

Montana U.S. House District 1 (R) Primary Debate, May 20

While regular registration closes 30 days before Election Day, you can “late register” in person at your local elections office until noon the day before the election. You can view a list of county election offices in Montana here.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you can check on the My Voter Page here.

You can find your polling place in this list from the Montana Secretary of State.

A full list of frequently asked questions about voting in Montana elections can be found on the Montana Secretary of State's website here.

Several counties have provided sample ballots to help voters prepare for an election.

Cascade County Sample Ballots

Flathead County Sample Ballots

Gallatin County Sample Ballots

Lewis and Clark County Sample Ballots

Missoula County Sample Ballots

Sanders County Sample Ballots

Silver Bow County Sample Ballots

Yellowstone County Sample Ballots

This year, Pondera County will have separate ballots for the eastern and western parts of the county after Montana was divided into two congressional districts for the first time in three decades.

Depending on where they live, residents in Pondera County will be voting for either District 1 or District 2. You can check to see which district you will be voting for here.

You can see the full list of Pondera County Sample Ballots here.