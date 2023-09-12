MISSOULA, Mont. - Polling locations for municipal primary elections in Montana are now open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

In Missoula, five candidates are running for Missoula mayor:

Brandi Atanasoff

Andrea Davis

Shawn Knopp

Mike Nugent

Jordan Hess (incumbent)

Also on the Missoula ballot are candidates running for Missoula City Council to represent ward 5:

Dave Bell

Robert Campbell

Lynn-Wood Fields

According to a Facebook post by Missoula Votes, as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday 35.5% of ballots have been dropped off.

Missoula voters may drop off their ballots at the following polling locations around town:

Elections Center (140 N. Russell St.)

Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main St.)

Hellgate Elementary School (2385 Flynn Lane)

Former Cold Springs School (2625 Briggs St.)

C.S. Porter Middle School (2510 W Central Ave.)

Missoula Fairgrounds drive-thru near the YMCA

In Red Lodge, voters are deciding on two initiatives: the Red Lodge-Roberts Ambulance District Mill Levy and the renewal of the Red Lodge Mountain Resort tax.

In Billings, six candidates are running for city council in ward 3:

Joyce Bonvillain

Danny Choriki

Megan Foote

Bill Kennedy

Charles W. Loveridge

Magnolia West

There are no primary elections held Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Cascade County, Lewis and Clark County, Butte-Silver Bow County and Flathead County.