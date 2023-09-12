MISSOULA, Mont. - Polling locations for municipal primary elections in Montana are now open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
In Missoula, five candidates are running for Missoula mayor:
- Brandi Atanasoff
- Andrea Davis
- Shawn Knopp
- Mike Nugent
- Jordan Hess (incumbent)
Also on the Missoula ballot are candidates running for Missoula City Council to represent ward 5:
- Dave Bell
- Robert Campbell
- Lynn-Wood Fields
According to a Facebook post by Missoula Votes, as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday 35.5% of ballots have been dropped off.
Missoula voters may drop off their ballots at the following polling locations around town:
- Elections Center (140 N. Russell St.)
- Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main St.)
- Hellgate Elementary School (2385 Flynn Lane)
- Former Cold Springs School (2625 Briggs St.)
- C.S. Porter Middle School (2510 W Central Ave.)
- Missoula Fairgrounds drive-thru near the YMCA
In Red Lodge, voters are deciding on two initiatives: the Red Lodge-Roberts Ambulance District Mill Levy and the renewal of the Red Lodge Mountain Resort tax.
In Billings, six candidates are running for city council in ward 3:
- Joyce Bonvillain
- Danny Choriki
- Megan Foote
- Bill Kennedy
- Charles W. Loveridge
- Magnolia West
There are no primary elections held Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Cascade County, Lewis and Clark County, Butte-Silver Bow County and Flathead County.
