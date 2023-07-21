North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to campaign for president in Big Sky Friday night

BIG SKY, MT- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be in Montana today.
This as of Wednesday, per CNN, he's reached the 40,000 unique donors, the threshold to qualify for the Republican presidential primary debate in August.
His team has confirmed to Bradley Warren that he'll be in Montana Friday, and he's riding a horse with the U.S. flag for the anthem at the PBLR Golden Buckle event in Big Sky.
To meet the RNC’s polling requirement for inclusion in the first primary debate, candidates must receive 1% or more in three national polls in 3 states.
Burgum has hit 1% in one state poll in New Hampshire and no national polls.
Events tonight kick off at 5. According to event organizers, he will be speaking with rodeo goers as well.
