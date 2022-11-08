New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website.
The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
As of 4:09 a.m. MST, 373,017 votes in this election have been counted, with 306,099 Montanans (82%) voting in favor of the amendment, and 66,918 (18%) voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.