MISSOULA, Mont. - With only one week left until primaries, polling centers are filled with ballots, and some counties are addressing voter concerns for those who haven't received their ballot in the mail.

Missoula County Elections Administrator, Bradley Seaman shares as they return to previous procedures we did back in 2018, and with new legislation in place, this means ballots will no longer be mailed to all voters unless requested.

Seaman says with these changes, they're receiving a high volume of calls from voters, confused if their ballots are missing or if they're still coming in.

"Our biggest question has been 'where is my ballot?' And as I talk about being back to those laws of 2018, this means in a federal election like this primary election and in November, it is a polling place election and only the voters who've asked to get a ballot in the mail will receive it in the mail,” said Seaman.

Aside from ballots, Seaman says they're also applying new legislative changes that are critical for voters to keep in mind for this year's primaries.

"We do not have same-day voter registration for most voters, so we want to encourage you to update your voter registration before noon, the Monday before the election so next day before noon,” said Seaman.

If you haven't received your ballot, you are strongly encouraged to check the election voter page for registration status for ballots and for the nearest polling place in your area. If you haven’t received a ballot, you can also call your nearest polling place to see how you can still get your ballot in time for Tuesday's election.