HELENA, Mont. - Thursday marked the first day of candidate filing in Montana.
The opening day saw 81 candidates file for office between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm according to Secretary of State Cristi Jacobsen. In 2018, 145 candidates filed on opening day.
"Congratulations and best of luck to the candidates filing for office,” Secretary Jacobsen said Thursday morning. “I was a candidate, so I know how the candidates feel today when they're filing. It's such a great honor and privilege and I wish all the candidates the absolute best of luck this election season."
Of all the candidates that filed for office, Jacobsen said 12 filed in person at the Secretary of State’s Office.
Statewide, state district, or Legislative candidates can file online, in person at the Secretary of State’s Office, or by mail or fax (the filing fee must be paid at the time of filing). Local candidates file with the county election office.
You can see the latest results on the Candidate Filing website here.
