HELENA, Mont. - Representatives from Planned Parenthood released statements after voters voted against LR-131 in the 2022 Midterm Elections in Montana.
“Today is a victory for Montanans and for reproductive freedom. Despite the opposition’s campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering, Montanans saw LR-131 for what it was: a blatant and dangerous attempt to put politicians in charge of our personal medical decisions by stigmatizing abortion and lying about reproductive health care. Their plan backfired and we’re thrilled that voters rejected this referendum. The fight to protect reproductive rights in Montana is far from over. Time and again, anti-abortion lawmakers have proven they will stop at nothing to score cheap political points and strip constituents of their basic freedoms. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana will be on high alert during the upcoming legislative session and ready to fight back against new attacks on our bodies, lives, and futures,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
“Reproductive freedom was on the ballot this election and voters in Montana and across the country showed up to defend their right to bodily autonomy and self-determination. They’ve seen the impact of these bans and restrictions in their communities and nationwide, and fought back at the ballot box — proving without a doubt that this is a winning political issue. The fight for full equality and freedom continues and Planned Parenthood Action Fund is committed to working with our partners, state by state, to ensure that everyone can access the care they need, no matter what,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
If passed, this act would legally protect born-alive infants by imposing criminal penalties on health care providers who do not act to preserve the life of such infants, including infants born during an attempted abortion. A born-alive infant would be entitled to medically appropriate care and treatment. A health care provider would need to take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.
A born-alive infant means an infant who breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles, after the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother.
A health care provider found guilty of failing to take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve a born-alive infant under this act would face punishment of a fine up to $50,000 or imprisonment up to 20 years, or both.
