BUTTE, Mont. - Primary elections return to Silver Bow County on Tuesday, June 7. Here's what you need to know about the elections.

Voting in Butte is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center (1340 Harrison Ave.). Voters in Rocker, Ramsay, Divide, and Melrose will vote in their respective cities. Visit the Montana Secretary of State's website for specific voting times and locations.

The deadline for voter registration for this primary election has passed, but you are still encouraged to register as soon as possible for the general elections in November.

Registered voters may submit one ballot for their registered party (Democrat, Republican, etc.). Voters are not permitted to submit ballots for multiple parties.

For the first time since the 1990s, Montana will have two United States House of Representatives congressional seats. Butte-Silver Bow (and other major cities on the western side of the state, such as Bozeman, Kalispell, and Missoula) will vote in the 1st Congressional District.

Democratic Party voters in Silver Bow will vote on the following elections:

United States Representative 1st Congressional District

Cora Neumann



Monica Tranel



Tom Winter

State Representative District 78

No candidate Republican Party voters in Silver Bow will vote on the following elections: United States Representative 1st Congressional District

Mitch Heuer



Matt Jette



Al Olszewski



Mary Todd



Ryan K. Zinke

State Representative District 78

Gregory Lee Frazer



Steven D. Grant Additionally, voters from both parties will vote on the following elections: Montana Supreme Court Justice #1

Bill D'Alton



Jim Rice

Montana Supreme Court Justice #2

James Brown



Ingrid Gustafson



Michael F. McMahon

Silver Bow Justice of the Peace Court #1

Ben F. Pezdark Additionally, voters from both parties will vote on the following issues: For or against Silver Bow County imposing a 3% local-option excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana products sold in the county

marijuana products sold in the county For or against Silver Bow County imposing a 3% local-option excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana products sold in the county

marijuana products sold in the county For or against Silver Bow County imposing a one mill levy to raise $75,000 for Search and Rescue Operations (beginning in fiscal year 2023), to be assessed annually on all taxable property within Silver Bow County While not appearing on any election ballots in Silver Bow County, it is worth noting that Butte native and sitting state senator Mark Sweeney (D) will remain on the ballot for United States Representative in Montana's 2nd Congressional District (eastern side of the state), despite the fact that Sweeney died on May 6, 2022 at the age of 62. For more information about the specifics of voting in Silver Bow County, visit the county's website