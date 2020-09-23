GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Democratic candidates will be attending a public meet-and-greet.
The Cascade County Democratic Central Committee is inviting the public to attend the outdoor event on Saturday, September 26. Social distancing will be enforce and mask will be provided.
Candidates attending the event include:
- HD 20 - Melissa Smith
- HD 21 - Jasmine Taylor
- HD 23 - Brad Hamlett
- HD 24 - Barbara Bessette
- HD 25 - Jasmine Krotkov
- HD 26 - Helena Lovick
- County Commissioner - Jim Stone
The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Great Falls Labor Temple parking lot at 1108 7th Street South.