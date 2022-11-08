Republican incumbent Mark Gordon wins re-election as Wyoming governor, AP says

The Associated Press has called the state’s gubernatorial election in favor of incumbent candidate Mark Gordon, defeating Democrat Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes.
As of the race’s calling at 7:00 p.m. MST, no numbers have been reported by the state or other media outlets.
This will be Gordon’s second term as Wyoming governor, after claiming victory in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election over Democrat Mary Throne.
