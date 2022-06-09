UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 11:05 A.M.

Two days after the June primaries in Montana, the Republican U.S. Congressional race for District 1 is still too close to call.

Right now, the former U.S. House Representative and former Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke, has 41% of votes, and his opponent Al "Doc" Olszewski is trailing behind with 40% of votes--a difference of roughly 1,200 votes.

Although the race is close, it is not close enough for an automatic recount which requires at most a .5% gap between the two opponents.

