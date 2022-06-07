HELENA, Mont. - As unofficial results come in, Republican candidate for the Eastern U.S. House District, Matt Rosendale sent a statement on his lead over the other candidates.

“I am genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of Montana,” said Rosendale. “I have always viewed representing our state as one of the highest privileges, and I look forward to the opportunity to once again earn the votes of Montanans as we move forward to the General Election in November.”

“Our nation is facing tremendous challenges—and yet President Biden and the Democrat controlled Congress continue to make decisions that will worsen our economy and make it more difficult for everyday Montanans to make ends meet and put food on their tables,” continued Rosendale. “Since I took office I have been a steadfast opponent of President Biden’s irresponsible spending and radical agenda—and if I am fortunate enough to be elected again this November, I will continue to fight his agenda every step of the way. Montanans can count on me to continue working to improve care and services for our veterans, secure our Southern border, and continue to vote no on the irresponsible, out-of-control spending that is worsening inflation.”

When Montana Right Now reached out to candidate for Western U.S. House District, Ryan Zinke, his office told use he will not speak Tuesday night as “a lot of votes are still out.”

