Jim Rice currently leads Bill D'Alton in the Montana Supreme Court Justice #1 race with 78% of the vote.
32,175 votes have been counted with 88 of 663 precincts partially counted.
Rice is the incumbent and has served twenty years, the longest-serving member of the Montana Supreme Court. Rice was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2001 and was re-elected in 2002.
Voters were deciding two of the seven seats this election for Montana's highest court. Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms in the Treasure State.
Bill D'Alton is a Billings attorney challenging Rice. He is a personal injury lawyer who has operated his own firm since 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.