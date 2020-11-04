HELENA - Democrat Montana State Superintendent candidate Melissa Romano conceded in the race against incumbent republican Elsie Arntzen.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Romano release the following message:
"I want to extend a huge thanks to everyone who believed in this campaign - your support means the world to me and each of you made this fight worth it.
This race was about giving a voice to Montana families who believe in quality public education. I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish.
While these results are disappointing, don’t lose heart: hold your elected officials accountable and keep fighting. I’ll be right there with you.
Onward,
Melissa"
We have not received a statement from Arntzen's campaign at this time.