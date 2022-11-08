Matt Rosendale leads the United State House of Representatives race for Montana’s second district, as numbers continue to roll in.
With nearly 60,000 votes accounted for in this election as of 10:38 p.m. MST (according to the Montana Secretary of State website), Rosendale has a commanding lead with 31,250 votes--54% of the total.
Independent candidate Gary Buchanan is in second place with 13,785 votes (24%), while Democrat Penny Ronning's 20% totals 11,830 votes. Sam Rankin accounts for 1% of the total with 819 votes.
Rosendale is looking to earn reelection. Rosendale was previously Montana’s only U.S. House representative before Montana earned a second congressional district.
Polls closed around the state of Montana at 8:00 p.m. MST.
This race has not yet been called by the Associated Press. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
