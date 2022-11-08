Matt Rosendale has been re-elected, winning the United State House of Representatives race for Montana’s second district, according to the Associated Press.
With over 97,000 votes accounted for in this election at the time of the AP's calling at 12:35 a.m. MST (according to the Montana Secretary of State website), Rosendale has 58,395 votes--60% of the total.
Independent candidate Gary Buchanan is in second place with 19,097 votes (20%), while Democrat Penny Ronning's 19% totals 18,398 votes. Sam Rankin accounts for 1% of the total with 1,329 votes.
Rosendale was previously Montana’s only U.S. House representative before Montana earned a second congressional district.
Polls closed around the state of Montana at 8:00 p.m. MST.
