Press release from Christi Jacobsen, Montana Secretary of State

Montana Secretary of State's Office receives petition for recount for PSC 5

HELENA, Mont. – Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen received a petition for recount for the June 7th primary election.

Pursuant to 13-16-201, MCA, candidate Derek Skees filed an official petition for recount in the race for Public Service Commission, District 5.

Election administrators in Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Teton County will conduct the recount as outlined in Title 13, Chapter 16.

