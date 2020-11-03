HELENA- Current Lt. Governor Mike Cooney says he is not ready to concede after the Associated Press reported that Republican Greg Gianforte had won the election for Governor.
The AP tweeted at 10:42 pm that Gianforte had won the election for Governor in Montana, and as of 11:17 pm, the Montana Secretary of State website is reporting only 123 precincts have fully reported.
Mike Cooney's campaign released the following statement in a release saying the AP prematurely declared Gianforte the victor:
“There are literally Montanans still in line voting and major counties including Butte Silver Bow, Cascade, Hill and all of Indian Country have yet to be counted,” said Cooney for Montana Campaign Manager Brad Elkins. “This race isn’t over and Mike Cooney is not conceding the election."