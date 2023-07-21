Trump, Rosendale and the race for Montana senate

WASHINGTON D.C.- Confusion mounts as Representative Matt Rosendale makes headlines about a potential run for senate, this as it looks like he might not have former President Donald Trumps support if he peruses Montana's senate seat.
CNN reported Rosendale wouldn't be getting support from the former president, citing a private conversation the former president had with Representative Alex Mooney.
Rosendale’s team texted Bradley Warren this statement:
"It is 100% false. I contacted CNN and told them it was 100% false. Clearly, they have no journalistic integrity since the article is still up. This is a non-story."
If Rosendale does eventually run for senate, it would put him at odds with other republicans in Montana including Senator Steve Daines.
Daines told CNN "I don't," believe trump would support Mooney or Rosendale. He went on to say, "I speak with President Trump frequently, and he wants to win in November '24 … with candidates who will win."
Despite where the former president might put his support, a poll released last month shows that 64 percent of Montanans prefer Representative Matt Rosendale as their choice for senate, compared to 10% for Tim Sheehy.
Rosendale has not confirmed his intentions to run though it is widely speculated through rumor he is preparing a campaign.
