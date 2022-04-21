U.S. House district primary debate candidates address agriculture and rural issues

MISSOULA, Mont. - Republican candidates vying for the U.S. House District 2 seat debated for over an hour. Matt Rosendale, who is also running to keep his seat, declined the offer to debate and did not participate. Each candidate was asked to answer questions about agriculture and rural issues, topics that impact all Montanans right now.

Republican candidates Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walkingchild participated in the debate in Miles City. In one question they were asked... "Why do you think you will be better for rural Montana and agriculture than the incumbent?"

Here were their answers:

"Well and first and foremost I care I was born and raised on a farm granted it wasn't in Montana it was Southwest Idaho but seeing the issues that are being faced day in and day out let's be honest our current congressmen has not been acting in the best interest,” said James Boyette (R) House District 2 candidate.

"You have got to realize that we are being played on both ends of each republican and democratic party those are national politicians who plan their politicians throughout the United States We as Montanans and those that move to Montana that love to preserve the way of life that we have, have got to realize that,” said Charles Walkingchild (R) House District 2 candidate.

"Montana needs a representation there that is going to build that farm bill stronger and better for the next five years to support our agricultural community through drought whether it's hay or whether its production its pricing whether it's through our trade wars getting our prices up so our farmers and ranchers are not under cut that is what we need that is why we need a better representation in Congress,” said Kyle Austin (R) House District 2 candidate.

This was just the first of four total debates over the next month.

4/28 in Havre MSUN District 2 Democrats

5/6 in Bozeman MSU District 1 Democrats

5/20 in Whitefish at the Whitefish Performing Center District 1 Republicans.

