HELENA- Tim Cuddy and Scout McMahon of Montana Youth Action are hosting a virtual “Defend our Democracy Town Hall” Thursday afternoon.
Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Raph Graybill and Democratic Candidate for Secretary of State Bryce Bennett will be at the event, joined by Native Vote Expert, Cinda Burd-Ironmaker, and Vice-Chair of Big Sky 55+, Terry Minnow for the virtual town hall at 6:00 pm Thursday, August 20.
Montana Youth Action says the discussion will be about voting rights, and protecting voters during the 2020 elections and going forward.
If you would like to join the meeting, you can email Zach@BennettforMontana.comto RSVP for the Zoom Link.