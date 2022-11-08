MISSOULA COUNTY- Initial numbers show voters are not in favor of the Missoula County Crisis Levy.
Currently, all 52 precincts are partially reporting results.
As of 11:49 pm, votes are being reported as 19,946 votes against the levy, and 17,235 for the levy.
The Crisis Levy would provide funds to pay for services to support people experiencing a mental health, addiction or housing crisis, as well as programs to facilitate justice reforms.
