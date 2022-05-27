You asked, the candidates answer

MONTANA - Wake Up Montana Weekend is your hometown election headquarters. Ahead of state's June 7 primary election, we sat down with every candidate running to represent Montanans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For the first time in 30 years, the Treasure State will be represented by two seats in the House. Montana will become the first state to have two seats, lose one and then get the second one back.

This week, we're focusing on the second legislative district, which represents more than half the state geographically.

Note: Candidate interviews are being placed in this article in alphabetical order, starting with the Republican candidates and re-starting the order with the Democratic candidates.

Charles Walking Child (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

James Boyette (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

Kyle Austin (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

Matt Rosendale (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

Penny Ronning (D-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

Skylar Williams (D-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 2)

