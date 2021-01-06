A woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police the Washington Post is reporting.
NBC News is reporting the woman was shot inside the Capitol according to several law enforcement officials.
Fox News is reporting the victim has been identified as Ashli Babbit, who was a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the Air Force.
The Washington Post says the woman was unarmed a law enforcement official said, but the officer who shot her did not know that.
After being shot, the woman was rushed to an ambulance and later died.