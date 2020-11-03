Matt Rosendale is the 2020 Republican nominee for Montana’s congressional district, running against Democrat nominee Kathleen Williams for the Treasure State’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.
Rosendale’s traveled to several rallies statewide in the last five days alone, meeting people face-to-face in places like Kalispell, Hamilton and Libby while socially distanced. The physical interaction is something he couldn’t do earlier this year due to Coronavirus restrictions at the time.
“I enjoy meeting with people across the state, and so as soon as the environment allowed us to go out and start meeting folks again, we did immediately,” he said.
While he enjoys the interaction, Rosendale says he’s taking time Tuesday night for family, as they keep a keen eye on ballot numbers pouring in.
“It’s my understanding that about 517,000 ballots have already been collected [as of Tuesday morning], and so it’s going to be interesting to see how fast the results can be distributed out to the general public.”
Considering the months-long COVID-19 pandemic, Rosendale said the increase in 2020’s voter turnout doesn’t surprise him. Despite national concerns around the security and validity of mail-in ballots, the Republican nominee said he isn’t worried after speaking with election superintendents and clerks in Montana.
“I feel very comfortable with the signature or verification process that they have in place, that we’re going to have a secure election,” he said.
Before his latest campaign efforts, Rosendale ran for senate in 2018 before losing to Jon Tester (D-Montana). In the 2020 primaries, he defeated five other Republican nominees with 48.3% of the vote.
Rosendale is based in Glendive with his wife Jean, with three sons who graduated from Dawson County High School. According to his campaign page, the couple made Montana their home nearly 20 years ago because of its values around faith, family and community.
His platform focuses on making healthcare more affordable, protecting public lands and better access to veterans’ benefits. When Montana Right Now spoke with him in June, Rosendale said he’d bring business sense as a possible member of congress, citing his background in real estate and time as state auditor.
Plus, Rosendale’s campaign’s looking at rebuilding the economy and helping local businesses face challenges in a seven-page plan aimed at fostering job creation and innovation.
Montana Right Now will continue bringing live coverage of results from around the state and across the country as they come in Tuesday night and the following days ahead.