ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire has grown an additional 2,200 acres overnight Wednesday, totaling 18,427 acres.

The fire is burning in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 in Elmo.

The fire remains 16% contained.

There is much less wind and cooler temperatures Wednesday morning.

Elmo Fire information officer Sara Rouse said crews on the north end of the fire are working on direct and indirect lines close to the fire.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said in a release the fire activity is growing north towards Lake Mary Ronan and Big Meadow.

The fire burned structures; however, confirmation from the Lake County Sheriff's Office is still pending.

The fire is contained along the south boundary along MT-28.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evacuations

The Lake County Sheriff expanded the evacuation order to include:

Residents north and south of Highway 35 (Lake Mary Ronan Road)

Residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road

Other evacuation orders are set up for all residents north and south of S-352 on the Lake Mary Ronan Corridor, including:

Lake Mary Ronan Road

Black Lake Road

Around Lake Mary Ronan

and the surrounding areas

Pre-evacuation warnings are in effect for are still in effect east and south of US-93 between intersections with MT-28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.

Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. For more information, call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1 for the Duty Officer.

Area Closures

The following areas have closures in place:

The boat ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site

Lake Mary Ronan State Park

View the newest updates on area closures at www.511.com.